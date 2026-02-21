Controversial Strikes: US Military's War on Narco-Trafficking in Eastern Pacific
The US military conducted a deadly strike on a vessel involved in drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific. This action is part of a series of attacks justified by President Trump as necessary to combat drug cartels, raising legal and ethical debates concerning their effectiveness and legality.
- Country:
- United States
The United States military has executed another lethal strike on a vessel allegedly linked to drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. US Southern Command announced via social media that the targeted boat was operating along well-known narco-trafficking routes.
With the latest strike, President Donald Trump has declared the US engaged in an 'armed conflict' with Latin American cartels, despite limited evidence of targeting so-called 'narcoterrorists'. Critics question both the legality and effectiveness of these operations, noting that much of the fentanyl smuggled into the US originates overland from Mexico.
The administration's targeting methods and justifications have sparked fierce debate, with varying reactions from lawmakers and legal analysts. Republican officials maintain the strikes are legal while Democratic voices and legal experts have called into question the morality, suggesting potential violations of international law and human rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Ends Controversial Tariff Actions
Trump Administration Rolls Back Mercury Emission Standards: A Boost for Energy or a Blow to Health?
Trump Administration's New Rule May Halt Asylum Seekers' Work Permits
Trump Administration Aims to Reshape Federal Housing with New Rule
Trump Administration Eases Coal Plant Regulations