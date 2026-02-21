Controversial Strikes: US Military's War on Narco-Trafficking in Eastern Pacific

The United States military has executed another lethal strike on a vessel allegedly linked to drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. US Southern Command announced via social media that the targeted boat was operating along well-known narco-trafficking routes.

With the latest strike, President Donald Trump has declared the US engaged in an 'armed conflict' with Latin American cartels, despite limited evidence of targeting so-called 'narcoterrorists'. Critics question both the legality and effectiveness of these operations, noting that much of the fentanyl smuggled into the US originates overland from Mexico.

The administration's targeting methods and justifications have sparked fierce debate, with varying reactions from lawmakers and legal analysts. Republican officials maintain the strikes are legal while Democratic voices and legal experts have called into question the morality, suggesting potential violations of international law and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)