Left Menu

Controversial Strikes: US Military's War on Narco-Trafficking in Eastern Pacific

The US military conducted a deadly strike on a vessel involved in drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific. This action is part of a series of attacks justified by President Trump as necessary to combat drug cartels, raising legal and ethical debates concerning their effectiveness and legality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2026 07:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 07:07 IST
Controversial Strikes: US Military's War on Narco-Trafficking in Eastern Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States military has executed another lethal strike on a vessel allegedly linked to drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. US Southern Command announced via social media that the targeted boat was operating along well-known narco-trafficking routes.

With the latest strike, President Donald Trump has declared the US engaged in an 'armed conflict' with Latin American cartels, despite limited evidence of targeting so-called 'narcoterrorists'. Critics question both the legality and effectiveness of these operations, noting that much of the fentanyl smuggled into the US originates overland from Mexico.

The administration's targeting methods and justifications have sparked fierce debate, with varying reactions from lawmakers and legal analysts. Republican officials maintain the strikes are legal while Democratic voices and legal experts have called into question the morality, suggesting potential violations of international law and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

 India
2
Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

 India
3
Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.

Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's...

 India
4
US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: Impact on India-US Trade Deal

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: Impact on India-US Trade Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026