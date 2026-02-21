Trump Paves Path to U.S.-Vietnam Tech Access

President Donald Trump met with Vietnamese leader To Lam at the White House on Friday, setting the stage for potential alterations in Vietnam's access to U.S. advanced technology. A summary from the Vietnamese government's news outlet indicated discussions aimed at removing Hanoi from restrictive lists.

The meeting marked the first formal encounter between the two leaders and coincided with a visit by Vietnam's Communist Party head to Washington. This interaction trailed an announcement of significant economic deals, including Vietnamese airlines agreeing to purchase 90 aircraft from Boeing, valued at over $30 billion.

Amidst these developments, Trump disclosed a 10% tariff imposition on most imports following a Supreme Court decision that invalidated some of his previous tariff policies.