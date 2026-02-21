Left Menu

Trump Paves Path to U.S.-Vietnam Tech Access

President Donald Trump met with Vietnamese leader To Lam to discuss removing Vietnam from U.S. technology access restrictions. Formal talks in Washington followed Vietnam's $30 billion Boeing aircraft purchase. Trump announced a new 10% tariff on imports after a Supreme Court decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 07:05 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 07:05 IST
President Donald Trump met with Vietnamese leader To Lam at the White House on Friday, setting the stage for potential alterations in Vietnam's access to U.S. advanced technology. A summary from the Vietnamese government's news outlet indicated discussions aimed at removing Hanoi from restrictive lists.

The meeting marked the first formal encounter between the two leaders and coincided with a visit by Vietnam's Communist Party head to Washington. This interaction trailed an announcement of significant economic deals, including Vietnamese airlines agreeing to purchase 90 aircraft from Boeing, valued at over $30 billion.

Amidst these developments, Trump disclosed a 10% tariff imposition on most imports following a Supreme Court decision that invalidated some of his previous tariff policies.

