U.S. Military Takes Down Suspected Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Pacific
The U.S. military reported on Friday that it targeted a vessel in the eastern Pacific, resulting in the deaths of three men. This action is part of President Trump's administration's efforts to combat drug trafficking, with the military stating the vessel was involved in narcotics operations.
The U.S. military announced it had taken decisive action against a vessel in the eastern Pacific, resulting in the deaths of three men. This incident continues a series of similar operations executed in recent months.
President Donald Trump's administration claims this as a victory against drug trafficking, focusing on the removal of suspected vessels in this region. The military declared, via a post on X, that the targeted vessel was actively involved in narco-trafficking activities.
Reuters, however, has not yet independently confirmed these details.
