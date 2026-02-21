U.S. Military Takes Down Suspected Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Pacific

The U.S. military announced it had taken decisive action against a vessel in the eastern Pacific, resulting in the deaths of three men. This incident continues a series of similar operations executed in recent months.

President Donald Trump's administration claims this as a victory against drug trafficking, focusing on the removal of suspected vessels in this region. The military declared, via a post on X, that the targeted vessel was actively involved in narco-trafficking activities.

Reuters, however, has not yet independently confirmed these details.

(With inputs from agencies.)