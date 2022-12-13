Left Menu

Over 20 trucks carrying illegally mined minerals seized in East Singhbhum

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:54 IST
Over 20 trucks carrying illegally mined minerals seized in East Singhbhum
  • Country:
  • India

The East Singhbhum district administration seized over 20 trucks carrying illegally mined minerals, an official said on Tuesday.

Led by Deputy commissioner Vijaya Jadav, the mining task force team comprising Sub-Divisional Officer (Ghatsila) Satyavir Rajak, District Transport Officer (DTO) Dinesh Ranjan and other officials impounded 22 trucks laden with illegally mined sand, stone chips, iron ore on Monday night, the officer said.

The district administration collected Rs 8 lakh from the seized mineral laden trucks.

Earlier, the officials had conducted such operations in Ghatsila and Dhalbhum sub-divisions and confiscated 94 trucks loaded with illegally mined minerals and being transported without valid documents in last two months and collected Rs 28 lakh fine from them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022