Chrysler-parent Stellantis recalls 1.4 million pickup trucks over tailgate issue

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Stellantis )

Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Tuesday it is recalling 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because tailgates may not latch properly and could open while driving.

The automaker said the recall covers various 2019 through 2022 model year Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks.

The company said it has no reports of crashes or injuries but more than 800 warranty claims and other reports related to the issue. Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment to the box latch and adjust if necessary, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

