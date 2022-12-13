Left Menu

ADB and Solomon Islands sign $10m loan and grant to help recovery from COVID-19

The agreements were signed at ADB Headquarters in Manila by ADB Executive Director Anthony McDonald, on behalf of the Government of Solomon Islands, and ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez .

ADB | Manila | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:49 IST
ADB and Solomon Islands sign $10m loan and grant to help recovery from COVID-19
The grant is financed by the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Solomon Islands today signed concessional loan and grant agreements amounting to $10 million to help the recovery from COVID-19

The agreements were signed at ADB Headquarters in Manila by ADB Executive Director Anthony McDonald, on behalf of the Government of Solomon Islands, and ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez . The policy-based loan and grant were approved by ADB on 9 December.

"Promoting tax reform for domestic revenue mobilization, strengthening public financial management, and improving the enabling environment for the private sector are the essential actions needed for Solomon Islands to achieve resilient economic and fiscal recovery," said Ms. Gutierrez.

The policy-based loan and grant are from Subprogram 1 of the Supporting Fiscal and Economic Recovery Program.

The program, which built on previous policy-based operations, was developed in coordination with the World Bank, the governments of Australia and New Zealand, and the European Union, in consultation with the International Monetary Fund.

The grant is financed by the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB's poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022