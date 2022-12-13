Chhattisgarh: Two killed, four injured as car catches fire after hitting tree

Two persons were killed and four injured when their car caught fire after hitting a roadside tree in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Belbahra village in the district on Monday night, an official said.

A car rammed into a tree, after which a fire broke out in the vehicle, he said.

The victims, car driver Mohammad Khwaja (34) and Pappu Rajwade (31) died, while Ashok Goswami, Gopi, Sandeep Rajwade and Mustaq sustained injuries and were rushed to a local hospital, the official said.

The victims, who were residents of Surajpur district, were travelling to Kotma village, he said, adding that an offence has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)