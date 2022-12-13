Left Menu

No Rs 2,000 notes printed from 2018-19, govt tells Parliament

The printing of banknotes of particular denominations is decided by the government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

13-12-2022
The government has informed Rajya Sabha that there has been no fresh indent being placed with the press for the printing of Rs 2,000 denomination notes from 2018-19 onwards. The printing of banknotes of particular denominations is decided by the government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"As per RBI, no fresh indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from 2018-19 onwards," Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in response to a question about the status of 2,000 denomination currency notes being printed in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. In reply to another question on whether the government is aware of the fake currency notes in the country, the minister quoting the Reserve Bank of India said the total number of counterfeit currency notes detected in the banking system for the financial year 2021-22 that ended in March stood at 230,971 pieces.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is the nodal agency, which compiles the data on crimes including the fake currency notes as reported to it by the states and the union territories, and publishes the same in its annual publication 'Crime in India'. The minister said the RBI regularly conducts training programmes on the detection of counterfeit notes for employees/officers of banks and other organizations handling a large amount of cash. (ANI)

