2 killed in road accident in Rajasthan

A speeding car, after losing control, overturned in Kota on Wednesday, killing at least two persons.

The incident happened in Tathed, which is situated in the Kota District.

Four friends were coming back to Kota after taking a meal at a Dhaba in the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday when the car reportedly went out of control and overturned after running over a divider near Thathed over the bridge on Kota - Baran NH-27, Sitaram Kumawat, ASI at Kaithun police station, said.

Two persons were killed on the spot while the two injured were rushed to a hospital in Kota. The bodies of those killed have been handed over to the respective family members after a postmortem on Wednesday morning, Kumawat said.

The two injured are still in a state of unconsciousness and are not able to give statement, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)