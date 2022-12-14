Left Menu

2 killed in road accident in Rajasthan

PTI | Kota | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:42 IST
2 killed in road accident in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding car, after losing control, overturned in Kota on Wednesday, killing at least two persons.

The incident happened in Tathed, which is situated in the Kota District.

Four friends were coming back to Kota after taking a meal at a Dhaba in the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday when the car reportedly went out of control and overturned after running over a divider near Thathed over the bridge on Kota - Baran NH-27, Sitaram Kumawat, ASI at Kaithun police station, said.

Two persons were killed on the spot while the two injured were rushed to a hospital in Kota. The bodies of those killed have been handed over to the respective family members after a postmortem on Wednesday morning, Kumawat said.

The two injured are still in a state of unconsciousness and are not able to give statement, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022