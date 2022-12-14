J'Khand CM alleges railway officials involvement in transportation of illegally mined minerals

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday alleged involvement of railway officials in transportation of illegally mined minerals from the state and sought the cooperation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to check it.

He also informed Vaishnaw about the state government's decision to form a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the involvement of railway officials in transportation of illegally mined minerals and urged him to direct railway officials to cooperate with the inquiry committee Alleging non-cooperation from Railways in checking transportation of illegally mined minerals despite raising the issue on various platforms including NITI Aayog, Soren alleged that rampant transportation of coal was taking place besides other minerals.

''Drawing attention of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw towards involvement of Railway officials in transporation of illegally mined minerals, have informed him about the state government's decision of setting up a high level enquiry committee for this and have sought cooperation in investigation,'' Soren said in a tweet.

In the letter, he alleged that the Enforcement Directorate during the course of investigation of illegal stone mining in Sahibganj have alleged that more than 3,531 railway rakes from nine loading points transported stones without challan from the district.

The letter mentions that Jharkhand is a state full of mineral wealth and is bearing the brunt of illegal mining for last several decades.

''The undersigned is determined to eliminate illegal mining from Jharkhand. After the formation of my government... using information technology for mineral management completely through online medium Jharkhand Integrated Mines and Mineral Management System (JIMMS) system has been made effective, through which online permits, e-invoices, all statutory online payments etc. are done,'' Soren wrote, adding that this has resulted in an increase in revenue.

The letter mentions while integration of JIMMS system by the state government to regulate mining work and prevention of illegal mining has been done with the VAHAN portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the portal created for levy of toll tax/user of the Road Construction Department, railways failed to extend any cooperation.

''I have to inform you with regret that no cooperation is being provided to the state in the efforts being made by the Railways to stop the transportation of illegal mining. Despite several correspondences by the state government and its officials with the Railways, cases of transportation of mineral wealth without challan are coming to light. Not only this, despite the request of the state government, the railways has not integrated its software with the JIMMS portal for any other mineral wealth except iron ore,'' Soren alleged.

He alleged: ''The surprising thing is that despite my personal request to the Coal Minister..., the transportation of coal is still being done by Railways without integration with JIMMS portal.'' After the notification of The Jharkhand Minerals (Prevention of illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2017 related to prevention of illegal transportation, it has to be followed for mineral transportation through railways also, the letter mentions.

Despite several letters, the mineral is being transported/dispatched through railways without valid challan, reflecting involvement of railway officials, he alleged.

''Under such circumstances, it has been decided by the state government to form a high level inquiry committee to investigate the involvement of railway officials in illegal mining and its transportation and all other related points,'' Soren said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)