PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:44 IST
Go First plane suffers technical snag
A Go First aircraft flying to Goa returned to Mumbai airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday, according to a DGCA official.

The official said the aircraft VT-WGP operating G8-371 BOM-GOI had an air turn back due to vent avionics fault.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.

There was no immediate comment from Go First.

