GM recalls 825,000 trucks, SUVs over headlight issue

GM said it is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the recall. The recall was prompted after a GM engineer submitted a report about the issue in October prompting a company investigation.

General Motors said on Wednesday it was recalling 825,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare. The largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers various Cadillac CT4 and CT5; Buick Envision; Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles from the 2020 through 2023 model years.

The recall covers 740,000 U.S. vehicles and 85,000 in Canada. GM said the body control module software will be updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air update to address the issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the vehicles do not comply with a U.S. federal vehicle safety standard and glare could reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash. The recall is an expansion of a recall GM announced in November for the sale issue. GM said it is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the recall.

The recall was prompted after a GM engineer submitted a report about the issue in October prompting a company investigation.

