Bridging the Gap: Canada's Labor Market Dilemma

Canada, despite leading the G7 with its highly educated workforce, grapples with difficult school-to-work transitions for young citizens. Although the country produces more graduates than ever, entry-level job vacancies for those with bachelor's degrees and fewer than three years of experience have declined substantially since 2022. This alarming trend has resulted in a 15% youth unemployment rate as of September 2025, more than doubling the adult rate and reaching the highest levels outside the pandemic in the last 15 years.

A report titled 'Entry-Level Employment: The Canary in Canada's Labour Market Coal Mine' highlights this situation as an early warning of broader labor market challenges. The report argues that the collapse of entry-level opportunities is not merely a generational challenge but an indication of a broken system converting learning into workplace performance. The shift from a 'hire and develop' model to gig and contract work means the responsibility of skill conversion now largely lies on individuals rather than employers.

To revitalize this 'conversion' system, experts advocate for robust entry-level pathways, continuous work-integrated learning, shared risk among stakeholders, and an open-recognition system for skills. These initiatives aim not only to bridge the current gaps but also to prepare a workforce resilient to the dynamic demands of future markets.