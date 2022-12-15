Fashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov sales beat forecast
($1 = 10.1963 Swedish crowns)
- Country:
- Sweden
H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a 10% increase year-on-year in September-November net sales, slightly exceeding market expectations of a 9.5% rise.
Net sales for September-November, H&M's fiscal fourth quarter, stood at 62.5 billion Swedish crowns ($6.13 billion), up from 56.8 billion crowns a year ago, while analysts polled by Refinitiv
had on average forecast 62.17 billion crowns. "The H&M group's operations in Russia and Belarus were wound up during the quarter, with the remaining stock being sold off and the last stores having closed on 30 November," the company said in a statement.
"During the quarter around 25–50 stores in China were temporarily closed due to new Covid outbreaks." Measured in local currencies, sales in the quarter were unchanged, it said.
H&M, which has struggled to keep up with bigger rival Zara, last month became the first big European retailer to lay off staff in response to the cost-of-living crisis as it tries to save 2 billion Swedish crowns a year. ($1 = 10.1963 Swedish crowns)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Kazakh McDonald's shut outlets temporarily after halting supplies from Russia - sources
WRAPUP 1-NATO vows more help for Ukraine as Russia attacks on multiple fronts
Jailed Belarus protest leader in intensive care after operation - sister
Family concerned about whereabouts of Whelan, American jailed in Russia
South Korea scrambles jets as China, Russia warplanes enter air defence zone