PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:08 IST
Scindia inaugurates Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco direct flight
Jyotraditya Scindia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated Air India's direct flight between Mumbai and San Francisco.

The flight will be operated thrice a week.

After the Tata group took over the loss-making Air India in January this year, the airline has been working on expanding its services and fleet.

After inaugurating the flight, Scindia said the country's civil aviation sector is on the cusp of transformation and boom.

''We need to push further, stronger, faster...,'' the minister said. Last month, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline will increase its market share to 30 per cent in both domestic and international routes.

