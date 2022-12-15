Italy aware of several potential bidders for Lukoil-owned Sicily refinery, minister says
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:20 IST
Italy's industry minister said on Thursday Rome was aware of "several" potential bidders, both domestic and international, for a Lukoil-owned refinery based in Sicily.
Italy is ready to use its special powers to set conditions for potential buyers of the refinery, Adolfo Urso told Reuters.
