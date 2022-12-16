Left Menu

Delhi govt's new policy to allow private cars to be converted into school cabs

The policy shall be placed in the public domain after it is vetted by all departments.Currently, if someone wants to run a cab for school children, they are supposed to buy a new vehicle and register it under the school cab category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 00:23 IST
Delhi govt's new policy to allow private cars to be converted into school cabs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has prepared a new school cab policy that will allow private cars to be registered as commercial vehicles and ferry schoolchildren after certain alterations, sources said Thursday.

Under the policy, the transport department plans to allow the owners of private cars to operate their vehicles as commercial ones by making certain modifications like installing speed governors, and roof carriers to carry bags. The policy shall be placed in the public domain after it is vetted by all departments.

Currently, if someone wants to run a cab for school children, they are supposed to buy a new vehicle and register it under the school cab category. Once the new cab policy is in place, a CNG-fuelled private vehicle with a valid fitness certificate can be registered as a commercial one and get a permit for carrying school children.

The school cab policy was formulated in 2007. Ten years later, a condition stating that only new vehicles can be registered in this category was introduced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022