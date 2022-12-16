Left Menu

Srinagar, Jammu airports will be expanded: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while participating in the Zero Hour discussion on Thursday, said the Centre is committed to further developing the Srinagar airport and informed that the current airport terminal is being expanded.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 06:38 IST
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha (Image: Lok Sabha). Image Credit: ANI
Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the Centre is committed to further developing the Srinagar airport and that the airport terminal is being expanded. "The government is committed to developing Srinagar airport and the current terminal is being expanded so as to provide better facilities to tourists and locals," Scindia said during question hour in Lok Sabha.

He added the Union government would also expand infrastructure facilities at the airport in Jammu. He said the terminal at Srinagar was being expanded and expansion plan for Jammu airport will entail an expenditure of Rs 800 crore.

The minister was responding to a question from National Conference member Hasnain Masoodi who sought an expansion of airline facilities in the valley and stated that according to official estimates, 80 lakh tourists visited Srinagar this year. Scindia said that an atmosphere of peace and economic development has been established in Jammu and Kashmir after years due to the work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

