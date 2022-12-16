One more cruise vessel calls at Mangalore Port
The third ship of the season of cruises MS Nautica arrived at the New Mangalore Port NMP on Thursday, carrying 548 passengers and 397 crew members.The vessel, on its way to Maldives, halted in Mumbai and Mormugao ports earlier.
- Country:
- India
The third ship of the season of cruises 'MS Nautica' arrived at the New Mangalore Port (NMP) on Thursday, carrying 548 passengers and 397 crew members.
The vessel, on its way to Maldives, halted in Mumbai and Mormugao ports earlier. The 180.45-metre long ship has a load capacity of 30,277 tonne.
The passengers were accorded a traditional welcome on their arrival at the port. They were then taken by buses and cabs to various tourist spots in and around Mangaluru.
The port had made elaborate arrangements for the tourists. A meditation centre was set up at the cruise lounge by the Ayush Department.
The tourists were presented mementos before their departure to Kochi, a release from the NMP here said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
ISL: Unbeaten Mumbai City FC gear up for FC Goa test
The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Mumbai Edition to Be Hosted at Dosti West County - Balkum, Thane West
Two held for harassing Korean woman on Mumbai street
Two held for harassing Korean woman in Mumbai; she says won’t let incident affect travel plan