RITES signs pact with Kirloskar Oil Engines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:57 IST
RITES Ltd on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd to jointly explore business opportunities in the areas of export of railway rolling stock, infrastructure and urban transport for domestic and overseas markets.

The company will provide expertise in design, marketing, operation and maintenance, and any other support required for tapping business opportunities, while KOEL will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of customised products.

''The collaboration with KOEL will not only create a platform to explore business avenues around the globe but also facilitate knowledge sharing to strengthen each other's operations in promoting smart and sustainable infrastructure,'' RITES Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Manobendra Ghoshal said.

RITES, a mini ratna public sector enterprise, is into transport consultancy and engineering sector.

