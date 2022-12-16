Left Menu

LS members demand faster modernisation of railway stations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:21 IST
LS members demand faster modernisation of railway stations
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha members on Friday demanded a separate fund dedicated to modernisation of railway stations under the Adarsh Station Scheme.

Initiating a discussion on a statutory resolution on beautification and modernisation of railway stations under the Adarsh Station Scheme, YSR Congress member Reddeppa Nallakonda Gari said the area around smaller railway stations has become congested due to haphazard development.

He said various schemes, including Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Scheme, have been formulated for the purpose in the last two decades and the priority has been on improving passenger amenities at select A1 and A category stations only.

He said the Centre should ensure modernisation and upgrading of all remaining railway stations in the country.

Gari demanded creation of a separate fund for modernisation of railway stations with the option of carrying forward the unutilised amount the following year.

He urged the government to identify railway stations for upgrade depending on footfall, and whether they are pilgrim or tourism centres.

Participating in the discussion, Thomas Chazhikadan (Kerala Congress-M) urged the Centre to speed up redevelopment of the second entry building of the Kottayam Railway Station.

Congress member Jasbir Singh Gill wanted the railways to commercially exploit its land bank to provide better amenities to the people.

Mukesh Rajput (BJP), who represents Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, demanded that the Railways undertake uniform development of all railway stations.

Sangamlal Gupta urged the Centre to clear railway stations of encroachments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022