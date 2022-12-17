Left Menu

Private security personnel can fill gaps in country: Gen V K Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 15:20 IST
Union minister V K Singh on Saturday pointed out the dearth of trained security professionals in the country and urged the private security sector to fill the gap.

Addressing the annual conference of the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation said there is a dearth of trained security personnel and the private security industry should take a lead in filling these gaps, according to a statement.

Singh pointed out that several government establishments and places like airports and railway stations need security and the private security sector needs to train and equip its personnel to meet their requirements.

It is a good opportunity for the Indian private security industry to cater to domestic as well as international markets, he suggested.

The minister opined the private security sector needs to set standards and meet benchmarks which match international standards so that they could be given the responsibility of safety and security of important installations not only in the country but also overseas.

Today, security is needed in all sectors, from government to industrial and residential. The security agencies need to adopt modern technologies and use artificial intelligence to upgrade their skills to meet future challenges, he added.

Giving the example of Tequila, Singh said Mexico set up a world-class laboratory and an accreditation board to develop it as a liquor of global standard.

Today Tequila is one of the internationally known premium brands.

The Indian private security industry also needs to evolve on the same model to make its personnel meet international standards, he stated.

CAPSI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh said the association is formulating BIS standards for the private security industry so that private security personnel can get jobs at national and international level.

Indian private security agencies will also be upgraded as per top ISO standards to meet global requirements, he stated.

Private security industry will also employ Agniveers and give them specialised training so that they can get good jobs in the industry, he added.

Private security industry employs over one crore people making it one of the highest job-giver.

He urged the Centre to make amendments in the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act to set up an Authority for the regulation of the sector and allow 74 per cent FDI from the current 49 per cent to spurt growth of the sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

