Ahir regiment protest: Gurugram Police issue traffic advisory

The police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the proposed protest to demand the formation of Ahir regiment near the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza here on Sunday, officials said.

The police said a number of diversions have been put in place since the traffic flow may get affected due to the protest on December 18. Those coming from Jaipur may take diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas, the advisory said. Those commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi may follow U-turn from Givo cut near Kherki Dhaula toll and take SPR to Golf course extension route, it added.

''Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi towards Jaipur may take a diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna and then use the KMP route. Similarly those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may also take a diversion from Hero Honda chowk to Pataudi road,'' read the advisory.

