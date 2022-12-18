Berlusconi vehicle seeks control of ProSiebenSat1 - Austrian watchdog

Austria's competition authority said Italian businessman Silvio Berlusconi family's Netherlands-based MFE - Media For Europe NV vehicle had notified it about the "acquisition of de facto sole control of ProSiebenSat1 Media DE Deutschland".

ProSieben had no comment, while MFE in Italy was not immediately available for comment on the notification, which was first reported by German media portal DE24LIVE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)