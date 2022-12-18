Berlusconi vehicle seeks control of ProSiebenSat1 - Austrian watchdog
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 13:52 IST
Austria's competition authority said Italian businessman Silvio Berlusconi family's Netherlands-based MFE - Media For Europe NV vehicle had notified it about the "acquisition of de facto sole control of ProSiebenSat1 Media DE Deutschland".
ProSieben had no comment, while MFE in Italy was not immediately available for comment on the notification, which was first reported by German media portal DE24LIVE.
