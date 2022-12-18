Nine Rohingyas held in Tripura for illegally entering India: NFR

At least nine suspected Rohingyas from Bangladesh were apprehended from Tripura for illegally entering India, Northeast Frontier Railway said on Sunday.

The nine people, including five women, were apprehended during a special checking at Agartala railway station, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said in a statement. ''On the incident day, RPF team of Agartala jointly with GRP Agartala conducted a special check against illegal migrants in all the incoming and outgoing trains at Agartala railway station. While checking they detected the nine Bangladeshis,'' the statement said. Those people apprehended on December 15 could not produce any valid documents during interrogation and later confessed that they were from Bangladesh and were of Myanmar origin.

''Later, all the nine Bangladeshi Rohingyas were apprehended and brought to RPF Post and handed over to Officer In-charge of Government Railway Police in Agartala for further legal action,'' De said in the statement.

