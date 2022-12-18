Left Menu

Nine Rohingyas held in Tripura for illegally entering India: NFR

At least nine suspected Rohingyas from Bangladesh were apprehended from Tripura for illegally entering India, Northeast Frontier Railway said on Sunday.The nine people, including five women, were apprehended during a special checking at Agartala railway station, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said in a statement. While checking they detected the nine Bangladeshis, the statement said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-12-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 18:44 IST
Nine Rohingyas held in Tripura for illegally entering India: NFR
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine suspected Rohingyas from Bangladesh were apprehended from Tripura for illegally entering India, Northeast Frontier Railway said on Sunday.

The nine people, including five women, were apprehended during a special checking at Agartala railway station, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said in a statement. ''On the incident day, RPF team of Agartala jointly with GRP Agartala conducted a special check against illegal migrants in all the incoming and outgoing trains at Agartala railway station. While checking they detected the nine Bangladeshis,'' the statement said. Those people apprehended on December 15 could not produce any valid documents during interrogation and later confessed that they were from Bangladesh and were of Myanmar origin.

''Later, all the nine Bangladeshi Rohingyas were apprehended and brought to RPF Post and handed over to Officer In-charge of Government Railway Police in Agartala for further legal action,'' De said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022