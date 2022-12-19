Left Menu

Three dozen injured when flight to Hawaii hits severe turbulence -reports

Some three dozen people were injured, 11 of them seriously, on Sunday when a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu was hit by severe turbulence, local media reported.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 06:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 06:13 IST
Some three dozen people were injured, 11 of them seriously, on Sunday when a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu was hit by severe turbulence, local media reported. Emergency responders treated 36 patients, with 11 people taken to local hospitals in serious condition, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Another nine patients were in stable condition with injuries ranging from serious head injuries, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness, the newspaper said. "(Flight) HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today," the airline said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Medical care was provided to several guests & crew members at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care."

An airline spokesman told the Star-Advertiser that the Airbus A330 aircraft, which was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members encountered severe turbulence as it approached the islands.

