UP: 3 killed, 8 injured in multi-vehicle pile on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Three people were killed and eight others were injured as three vehicles piled up on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Monday morning due to dense fog, police said.

The accident occurred in Erva Katra police station area in which a truck, a sleeper bus and a car crashed into each other, police said.

A joint rescue operation from police teams of different areas is underway, they said.

The injured have been sent to Saifai Medical College, police said, adding efforts were on to identify the deceased.

