UP: 5 killed, 33 injured in road accidents due to dense fog

Five people were killed and 33 others injured in separate accidents here on Monday morning due to dense fog, police said.

In Auraiya district, three people were killed and nine others were injured when a bus going to Lucknow from Dehardun rammed into a truck from behind on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Chandra, Neeraj Kumar and Aman Kumar, they said.

Due to dense fog, some other vehicles including a bus and car were also affected by the accident but no passenger riding on them was hurt, police said.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Saifai medical college hospital in Etawah for treatment while the rest were sent to their destinations, they said.

In Aligarh, two people were killed and 24 others were injured in accidents on NH 91 due to heavy fog, police said.

More than a dozen vehicles including a police patrol car were damaged in these collisions which took place in a stretch of about 5 km under Akrabaad police station, about 25 km from here.

Rescue operations are on with the help of locals and the injured are being rushed to different hospitals in the city, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)