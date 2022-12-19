Left Menu

Five killed in accidents due to fog, UP CM instructs officials to implement inter-departmental action plan

PTI | Auraiya | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:18 IST
Five killed in accidents due to fog, UP CM instructs officials to implement inter-departmental action plan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to implement an action plan with inter-departmental coordination for road safety to prevent accidents.

He also appealed to the people to follow traffic rules and stressed that it was essential to check accidents, especially due to the winter fog.

Adityanath's directive comes after five people were killed and 33 others injured in separate accidents due to dense fog on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Auraiya district and the national highway in Aligarh.

In Auraiya, three people were killed and nine others injured when a Lucknow-bound bus rammed into a truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, police said.

In Aligarh, two people were killed and 24 others injured in accidents on National Highway 91 due to heavy fog, they said.

More than a dozen vehicles, including a police patrol car, were damaged in the subsequent pile-up.

According to a state government statement released in Lucknow, Adityanath said the possibility of road accidents increased due to the outbreak of fog in winter. Therefore, everyone should follow traffic rules for safe travel.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to conduct extensive public awareness programmes regarding road safety.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, accused the state's BJP government of neglecting ''the best expressway'' ''Country's best Agra-Lucknow Expressway victim of neglect of BJP government, danger of accidents in dense fog. The government should make proper arrangements for security on the expressway...,'' Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also appealed to the people to provide all possible help to accident victims in their regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022