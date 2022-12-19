Farmers' union rally: Traffic movement briefly affected in central Delhi, says police

Vehicular movement in central parts of Delhi was briefly affected due to a rally by a farmers' union at the Ramlila Maidan on Monday, police said The rally was organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), from 11 am to 6 pm to seek various relief measures to improve the condition of farmers. A senior police officer said around 45,000 people had gathered at the ground. There was no issue related to traffic as those attending the rally were directed to the Ramlila Maidan, the officer said. Planned diversions helped commuters pass smoothly through the area, police said. Traffic was diverted at Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Kamala Market roundabout to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk, they said.

