AI pilot unions seek airline chairman's intervention to address their grievances

Air India's pilot unions on Monday alleged that working conditions are hostile at the airline and sought Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran's intervention to resolve the issues.

Tata group took control of loss-making Air India in January this year.

The two pilot unions -- IPG and ICPA -- claimed that despite its unflinching support extended to Air India in its growth and expansion plan, the management has not reciprocated in the same manner.

Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) represents the pilots flying wide-body aircraft while Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) represents those operating narrow-body planes.

''We wish to draw your attention to the unethical treatment vetted to the pilots at Air India that has left us completely demoralised. (There are) hostile working conditions (and) pilots are intimidated to accept flights with total disregard to the Air India FDTL scheme due to shortage of pilots,” the unions said in a joint letter to Chandrasekaran.

Chandrasekaran is also the Chairman of Air India.

There was no immediate comment from the airline on the issue.

Last week, the unions had flagged concerns about shortage of pilots and other issues.

In the letter on Monday, the unions said that captain and commander-grade for pilots are long pending and promotions are carried out for other employees, which leads to a loss of pay for the junior pilots.

''Absence of fixed flying allowance leads up to an 80 per cent pay cut for pilots (who are) under training or license renewals by external agencies,'' the letter said.

Further, the unions said they have been compelled to take their grievances to the airline Chairman as all their ''sincerest efforts of communicating with the management at Air India have failed to evoke any response''.

''For the last nine months, our member pilots have kept aside their concerns of health, fatigue, and work-life balance and flown well beyond their stipulated hours, only to be denied their rightful overtime payment and basic minimum payment guarantee that safeguards their monthly income while undergoing license renewals, visa, and airport pass processes, training, sickness,'' they claimed in the letter.

According to the unions, denying their community alone their full pay and allowances for proceeding on approved leave creates a disparity between flying and non-flying employees.

''We have given the management every benefit of the doubt as well as ample time to redress our issues, but the duality of the management continues unabated... we urge you to intervene and put a stop to this victimisation. In this, you are our last and singular hope,” the unions said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)