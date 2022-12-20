2 dead, one injured as water tanker overturns in UP

Two people died and one was injured when a water tanker overturned in the Nakhasa police station area here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident took place late Monday night on the Sambhal-Hasanpur road, SHO of Nakhasa police station Jai Kumar said.

He said the water tanker was attached to a tractor when it overturned, killing Chandan (23) and Dilip (25), while Vipin (26) sustained severe injuries. They were labourers Kumar said the injured was sent to Moradabad for treatment.

