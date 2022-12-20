Left Menu

Salasar Techno Engineering bags power projects worth Rs 750 cr in UP

Updated: 20-12-2022 16:32 IST
Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) on Tuesday said it has bagged orders of about Rs 750 crore from Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL).

The work orders are for the development of distribution infrastructure for loss reduction in Bulandshahar, Hapur, Baghpat and Meerut districts of Uttar Pradesh under Revamped Reforms based and Result Linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), STEL said in a statement.

The orders in Hapur and Bulandshahar are worth Rs 403.85 crore, while in Meerut and Baghpat, it stood at Rs 344.61 crore, the company said.

The total is Rs 748.46 crore.

The above orders will be executed over the next 24 months, it added.

''This order showcases our strength in executing large orders, developing products with cutting-edge research and development and most importantly the approach of STEL towards achieving its ultimate mission of delivering innovative, cost-efficient and modern engineering solutions backed by agile service implementation teams,'' the company said.

New Delhi-based Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) is a fast-growing steel structure manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 56.40 apiece on BSE, up 8.36 per cent from its previous close.

