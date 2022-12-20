French Christmas train strike will have minimal impact on international travel - SNCF
A planned Christmas and New Year strike by train guards at France's state-owned railway operator SNCF will have minimal impact on international travel to and from France, SNCF said on Tuesday.
A planned Christmas and New Year strike by train guards at France's state-owned railway operator SNCF will have minimal impact on international travel to and from France, SNCF said on Tuesday. Traffic on the intercity networks between France and Germany is expected to remain the same, Voyages SNCF Chief Executive Alain Krakovitch said at a press conference.
The Eurostar train, which connects Paris to London, should also run normally - with the exception of Dec. 26 due to a UK strike. Three out of four trains bound for Switzerland will run, while two out of three trains towards Italy will run.
The union behind the strike is demanding wage increases and better job prospects for SNCF's train guards.
