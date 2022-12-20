Greece's 2022 tourism revenues seen at 18 bln euros, PM says

Greece's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that revenues from its all-important tourism industry are seen reaching at least18 billion euros ($19.13 billion) this year, beating the government's initial estimates.

Speaking at an event on tourism in Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Greece's budget projected revenues of 15 billion euros but proceeds will be higher by at least 3 billion euros.

