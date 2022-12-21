Left Menu

J-K highway shut for traffic due to landslide near Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 13:47 IST
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut for restoration work on Wednesday after a landslide blocked the highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Over 200 to 300 vehicles are stranded at various places en route as road clearance agencies are working to clear the debris.

The highway was blocked due to landslide at Dewal area in Samroli section resulting in suspension of traffic on the road, officials said. ''Though the clearing operation by the agencies concerned has started, it will take at least 7 to 8 hours more time to reopen the road (vehicular traffic)'' SSP, national highway, Mohita Sharma told PTI.

She urged the public not to start their journey on this route before confirming the status of the road from traffic control rooms at Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

