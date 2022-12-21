Left Menu

Vancouver airport limits international arrivals after snowstorm

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 20:44 IST
The Vancouver International Airport said it was temporarily limiting incoming international flights for about 48 hours to clear airfield congestion after a strong snow storm earlier this week forced cancellations and delays.

"We continue to ensure our runways and taxiways remain clear and are facilitating some arrivals and departures thanks to improving conditions, however flight delays and cancellations should be expected," the airport said in a statement.

