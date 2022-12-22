Left Menu

PM Modi to review Covid related situation in country at high-level meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon, officials said.The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated. Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated. Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries. There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

