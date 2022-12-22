Left Menu

Sebi tweaks buyback rules of companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has tweaked its SEBI Regulations 2018 rules on buyback of shares by companies. Among the amendments, companies can now use 75 per cent of the proceeds of the buyback undertaken through the stock exchange route from the existing minimum of 50 per cent.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 11:51 IST
Sebi tweaks buyback rules of companies
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has tweaked its SEBI Regulations 2018 rules on buyback of shares by companies. Among the amendments, companies can now use 75 per cent of the proceeds of the buyback undertaken through the stock exchange route from the existing minimum of 50 per cent.

The Sebi has said the regulator has brought amendments to SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, after considering the various suggestions received from stakeholders. Some of the amendments brought in were buyback done through stock exchanges route to be phased out in a gradual manner and increasing minimum utilisation of the amount earmarked for buyback through stock exchange route from existing 50 per cent to 75 per cent, according to a the regulator's statement released on Tuesday.

Other two amendments are creation of a separate window on stock exchanges for undertaking buyback till the time buyback through stock exchange is permitted and buyback through tender offer route. The timeline for completion of buybacks through tender offers has been reduced by 18 days, Sebi said. Sebi has also accepted the recommendations of the working group on improving governance standards at exchanges - new rules include increased accountability of directors, stricter investment policy and data sharing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022