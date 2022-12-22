Euro zone bond yields mixed after ECB-driven surge

Euro zone bond yields struggled for direction on Thursday as investors took stock of a surge in borrowing costs in the wake of last week's European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, which is seen as a benchmark for the euro zone, was last flat at 2.3%. Yields move inversely to prices. However, the yield on Germany's 2-year bond jumped to its highest level since 2008 in early trading at 2.552%. The 2-year yield is highly sensitive to ECB interest rate expectations, and was last up 1 basis point (bp) at 2.532%.

The ECB surprised European investors last week by striking a more hawkish tone than expected as it raised interest rates by 50 bps to 2%. It signalled it was not yet close to being finished raising interest rates to tackle inflation, causing bond yields to surge as prices tumbled. Expectations of higher interest rates typically cause investors to demand higher returns on bonds.

A surprise move by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to tweak its yield curve control policy has added to pressure on global bonds. The BOJ will now allow the country's 10-year bond yield to move 50 bps either side of its 0% target, wider than the previous 25 bp band. Analysts said it made Japanese debt more attractive.

"JGBs (Japanese government bonds) will increasingly pull domestic investment back home. Global money won't be far behind. European investors, banks especially, may soon see better value in JGBs than their home markets," said Giles Gale, head of European rates strategy at NatWest Markets. Italy's 10-year yield was down 3 bps to 4.395% on Thursday after falling 5 bps on Wednesday. That narrowed the gap between German and Italian 10-year yields to 209 bps.

The Italian 10-year yield shot up 46 bps last week and is up 11 bps this week, while the German 10-year yield rose 24 bps last week and is 13 bps higher this week. Both remain below highs reached in September and October, however, when investor nervousness about inflation and interest rate hikes peaked.

With little European data on the economic calendar, investors awaited Friday's U.S. personal consumption expenditure inflation figures for hints about U.S. Federal Reserve policy.

