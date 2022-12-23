Chandigarh airport sees 66 pc jump in footfall of flyers in Nov

The Shaheed Bhagat International Airport of Chandigarh has seen healthy growth in the number of footfalls during the fiscal 2022-23 (FY23), according to data released by the airport authorities. In September 2022, the number of flyers visiting the Chandigarh airport went up 318 per cent to 4,62,105, against 89,072 in the previous year's period. During October 2022, the number of flyers rose 103 per cent to 3,08,542, against 151,454 in the year-ago month while in November 2022, the number of passengers went up 66 per cent to 3,03,265, against 1,82,003 in the corresponding month of the previous year.

According to the data, the total number of flyers who visited the Chandigarh airport during fiscal 2021-22 (FY22) was 23,21,704 whereas the total number of passengers who visited the particular airport till November, is already at 26,24,510. Meanwhile, the direct employment in the aviation and aeronautical manufacturing sector is around 2,50,000 employees, Union Minister of State for Aviation General VK Singh (retd) said in a reply to a query in Parliament on Thursday. This includes pilots, cabin crew, engineers, technicians, airport staff, ground handling, cargo, retail, security, administrative and sales staff, etc.

The Airports Authority of India's prediction for the all-India passenger throughput growth in the next three years for the fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), FY25 and FY26 stand at 371 million passengers, 412 million passengers and 453 million passengers, respectively, the statement of the Union minister released on Thursday evening. (ANI)

