Left Menu

CBI books Kolkata-based firm in over Rs 4,000 crore bank fraud

CBI said searches were conducted at 16 locations, including Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad, Vishakhapatnam, etc, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles, and added that further investigation was underway

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:15 IST
CBI books Kolkata-based firm in over Rs 4,000 crore bank fraud
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it registered a case against a Kolkata-based private company and others including its promoters or directors, unknown public servants and others, in connection with an over Rs four thousand crore bank fraud. The agency said searches were conducted at 16 locations including Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad and Vishakhapatnam, among others.

The probe agency said the case was filed based on a complaint from the Union Bank of India of a bank fraud of about Rs 4,037.87 crore to the consortium of 20 banks. The Union Bank of India, the lead lender of the consortium, declared the account as non-performing assets (NPA) on September 30, 2013, and subsequently, the other member consortium banks also classified the said account as NPA, according to the CBI statement. The accounts of the said borrower company were declared as fraud on October 25, 2019.

Between 2009 and 2013, it was alleged that the said borrower had submitted manipulated project cost statements and also diverted the bank funds. It was also alleged that the trade receivables mainly including transactions to related parties and funds were diverted to a web of various companies which were dummy accounts, the probe agency said, adding accordingly, the borrower was able to siphon off the funds. CBI said searches were conducted at 16 locations, including Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad, Vishakhapatnam, etc, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles, and added that further investigation was underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Medical Field

The Future of Virtual Reality in Medicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022