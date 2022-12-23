16 Army personnel killed in road accident in North Sikkim
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:34 IST
Sixteen Army personnel were killed in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday, the Army said.
The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning and was going towards Thangu. Enroute, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope at Zema while negotiating a sharp turn, according to the Army.
''In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives,'' the Army said.
