Bus crash in Romania leaves 1 dead, more than 20 injured

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:58 IST
Bus crash in Romania leaves 1 dead, more than 20 injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A bus carrying 47 Greek passengers crashed into a height restriction barrier in Romania's capital on Friday leaving one person dead and more than 20 injured, authorities said.

The incident occurred in central Bucharest at around 1:30 pm, authorities said.

Raed Arafat, the head of Romania's Department for Emergency Situations, told reporters that 22 of the passengers were transported to local hospitals, and one remains in critical condition.

Romania's health ministry said in a statement that some of the passengers were trapped inside the bus and that 10 ambulance crews were sent to the scene to provide emergency medical assistance.

Photos published in local media outlets show the roof of the bus crushed underneath the height barrier. All of the occupants, including the driver, were Greek citizens, authorities said.

"The emergency response has ended at this point," Arafat said, adding that the driver remained to provide statements to police.

