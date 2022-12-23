Union Cabinet copra MSP for 2023 season

The Union Cabinet on Friday increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milling copra and copra ball. The MSP for these derivatives of coconut has been raised to Rs 10,860 and Rs 11,750 per quintal, respectively, an increase of Rs 270 and Rs 750 over the previous season.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the decision will ensure better remunerative returns to the Indian coconut growers. The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the next revision of pension of defence forces personnel and family pensioner under One Rank One Pension (OROP).

The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners including war widows and disabled pensioners, Thakur said. The decision to implement OROP was taken by the Narendra Modi government on November 7, 2015 with benefits effective from July 1, 2014.

OROP was a long-standing demand of the armed forces and implies that retired soldiers of the same rank, who have retired after serving for the same length of service, will receive the same pension, irrespective of the date and year of their retirement. (ANI)

