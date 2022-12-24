Left Menu

Maha: BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, three others injured as car falls off bridge in Satara district

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA from Maharashtra, Jaykumar Gore, was injured after the car he was travelling in fell off a bridge near Phaltan in his native Satara district early on Saturday, police said.Besides Gore, three other occupants of the vehicle, including his bodyguard and driver, also suffered injuries, they said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra, Jaykumar Gore, was injured after the car he was travelling in fell off a bridge near Phaltan in his native Satara district early on Saturday, police said.

Besides Gore, three other occupants of the vehicle, including his bodyguard and driver, also suffered injuries, they said. ''The accident took place in the wee hours of Saturday. The driver of the car apparently lost control over the vehicle, due to which it veered off the Lonand-Phaltan road and fell from a bridge around 30 feet down,'' a senior police official said.

''MLA Gore and three others were injured in the accident. While Gore was admitted to the Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic, other injured persons are undergoing treatment in some other hospitals,'' he said. Gore represents the Man Assembly constituency in Satara district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

