Traffic affected as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi

Traffic was affected in parts of southeast Delhi Saturday morning as the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, entered the city. The traffic police had issued an advisory on Friday cautioning commuters about the routes that were likely to be affected by the yatra. The yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume at 1 PM. Traffic snarls are expected in parts of central Delhi later in the day when the yatra heads towards the Red Fort via the Mathura road, India Gate and ITO.

The advisory had said the yatra will reach Jai Dev Ashram near Ashram Chowk around 10.30 am and will end at the Red Fort around 4.30 pm. A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join the yatra at various points along the route, it had said. Traffic is expected to remain heavy from the Badarpur Border to Red Fort. Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a pleasant journey, the advisory had said.

The Yatra which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has covered nine states so far and is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January. The Yatra is on its 108th day and has covered around 3,000 kms in 46 districts across nine states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telengana, Andra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

