Kannan Jubilee Coffee plans to double retail stores to 140 in next 3 years

Kannan Jubilee Coffee Company will be expanding its retail outlets to 140 over the next three years from the present 70 in southern parts of India and also in United States, a top official from the firm said on Saturday.

Looking to open outlets in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the Coimbatore-based company would require approximately Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore for which it may opt for joint ventures and franchisees, company partner J Shankar Krishnan told reporters here.

The firm which produces Kannan Kaapi, a popular coffee brand, also launched 16 new products including instant coffee powder, coffee decoction and different flavours of pickles and ready-mix products for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, Krishnan said.

For the joint ventures abroad, particularly with the Tamil-speaking population, the company will invite investment from NRIs, he said.

The company will also introduce coffee vending machines and as a pilot project will install it in a city hospital. Based on the feedback, it would be scaled up further by setting up the machines in many institutions, the official said.

With an existing unit in Coimbatore, the company will set up one more plant to increase its production capacity from the present 12 tonne per day to cater to both domestic and international markets, Krishnan further said.

