Direct employment in aviation, aeronautical mfg sector is 250,000: Minister

The direct employment in the aviation and aeronautical manufacturing sector is around 250,000 employees, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) VK Singh (Retd) informed Lok Sabha earlier this week. They include pilots, cabin crew, engineers, technicians, airport staff, ground handling, cargo, retail, security, administrative and sales staff.

Further, the minister, quoting the Airports Authority of India's projections, said, total all-India passengers in 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 are seen at 371 million, 412 million, and 453 million, respectively. During the Covid-hit period, the hospitality and aviation sectors have been worst affected which has impacted the revenue and profitability of the stakeholders.

"The percentage growth of the airline sector in 2019-20 as compared to 2018-19 was 23 per cent (approx) and 2020-21 the growth was negative at -57 per cent (approx). However, the growth in Financial Year 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21 was 47 per cent (approx)," the minister said in his written reply. (ANI)

