Maha: Policeman among two injured as car rams into 'nakabandi' check-post

A policeman and a civilian were seriously injured after a car rammed into a nakabandi check-post of the police in Nagpur city shortly after midnight on Sunday, an official said.The incident occurred at the check-post located near the Nagpur Municipal Corporations zonal office close to the Dhantoli police station, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 23:03 IST
  • India

A policeman and a civilian were seriously injured after a car rammed into a 'nakabandi' check-post of the police in Nagpur city shortly after midnight on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred at the check-post located near the Nagpur Municipal Corporation's zonal office close to the Dhantoli police station, he said. The injured policeman was identified as Assistant Police Inspector Gajanan Naik, the official said.

''The incident occurred around 12.20 am. ASI Naik was part of the police team deployed at the nakabandi point. The civilian who was going on a motorcycle, was stopped by the police for regular checking. Just then, a speeding car rammed into the barricades put up there. The policeman and the motorcyclist suffered grievous injuries in the accident,'' he said.

However, even before the police could nab the driver, he escaped from the spot. The two injured were admitted to a hospital. According to police, the condition of ASI Naik is stable, while that of the motorcyclist is critical.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Motor Vehicles Act was registered.

